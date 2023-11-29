Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 29.

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 29 3:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hold ‘Community Faire’ for local businesses

Location: White Clay Creek Country Club, 777 Delaware Park Blvd, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber, connections@dsbchamber.com

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 29 5:30 PM Common Cause Delaware celebrate marriage equality – Common Cause Delaware honors Equality Delaware with the Russell Peterson Public Service Award, and celebrates 10 years of marriage equality in the state

Location: Baywood Clubhouse Restaurant, 32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro, DE

Weblinks: http://www.commoncause.org, https://twitter.com/CommonCause

Contacts: Claire Snyder-Hall , Common Cause Delaware, CSnyder-Hall@commoncause.org, 302-604-1647

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 29 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council hosts Youth Town Hall meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Saturday, Dec. 02 CHADD Annual International Conference on ADHD – Children and Adults with Attention Deficit Disorders International Conference * Conference continues online 5-6 Dec

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, 401 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.chadd.org/, https://twitter.com/CHADD_ADHD, #ADHD2023

Contacts: CHADD, 1 301 306 7070

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 17 AFI European Union Film Showcase – 36th annual AFI European Union Film Showcase, presenting European cinema to an American audience

Location: AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.afi.com/silver/eushowcase/, https://twitter.com/AFISilver

Contacts: Abbie Algar , AFI Silver PR, AAlgar@AFI.com

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 First and Second Couples attend Official Lighting of the National Christmas Tree Ceremony – Official Lighting of the National Christmas Tree Ceremony, co-presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend * Ceremony was first celebrated in 1923. The National Christmas Tree is a living 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest – which replaced an older tree this year that had been affected by a fungal disease – which can be seen year-round in President’s Park, Washington, DC. 56 smaller trees surrounding it are decorated for Christmas with one-of-a-kind ornaments representing every U.S. state and territory plus the District of Columbia * CBS broadcasts the ceremony 8:00 PM EST 15 Dec * High winds toppled the tree earlier this week. It was later set back upright

Location: The President’s Park, 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.thenationaltree.org, https://twitter.com/TheNationalTree

Contacts: , White House, , 1 202 456 1111

——————–

