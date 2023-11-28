Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 28.

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 28 9:00 AM Washington County Board of County Commissioners meeting

Location: 100 W Washington St, Hagerstown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.washco-md.net/

Contacts: Washington County PR, 1 240 313 2380

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 28 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 28 11:00 AM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks announces ‘major’ endorsement – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks announces ‘major’ Baltimore City, MD, endorsement, via press conference

Location: Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 28 12:00 PM Frederick County Exec Fitzwater holds public information briefing – Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announces new transportation initiative, via public information briefing

Location: Winchester Hall, 12 E Church St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 28 12:30 PM Montgomery County Council president introduces new zoning measure – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass, Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Kristin Mink announce the introduction of a zoning measure that would promote car-free living and more housing near transit hubs by reducing parking requirements, via press conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 28 2:00 PM WSSC Water Commissioners special meeting to review and discuss the rate-setting process

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wsscwater.com, https://twitter.com/WSSCWaterNews

Contacts: Luis Maya, WSSC, luis.maya@wsscwater.com, 1 301 206 8100

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 28 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Wheaton Recreation Center, 11701 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Bertha Cerzosimo, Montgomery County, MD, bertha.cerzosimo@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7968

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 29 3:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hold ‘Community Faire’ for local businesses

Location: White Clay Creek Country Club, 777 Delaware Park Blvd, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber, connections@dsbchamber.com

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 29 5:30 PM Common Cause Delaware celebrate marriage equality – Common Cause Delaware honors Equality Delaware with the Russell Peterson Public Service Award, and celebrates 10 years of marriage equality in the state

Location: Baywood Clubhouse Restaurant, 32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro, DE

Weblinks: http://www.commoncause.org, https://twitter.com/CommonCause

Contacts: Claire Snyder-Hall , Common Cause Delaware, CSnyder-Hall@commoncause.org, 302-604-1647

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Saturday, Dec. 02 CHADD Annual International Conference on ADHD – Children and Adults with Attention Deficit Disorders International Conference * Conference continues online 5-6 Dec

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, 401 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.chadd.org/, https://twitter.com/CHADD_ADHD, #ADHD2023

Contacts: CHADD, 1 301 306 7070

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 17 AFI European Union Film Showcase – 36th annual AFI European Union Film Showcase, presenting European cinema to an American audience

Location: AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.afi.com/silver/eushowcase/, https://twitter.com/AFISilver

Contacts: Abbie Algar , AFI Silver PR, AAlgar@AFI.com

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 30 First and Second Couples attend Official Lighting of the National Christmas Tree Ceremony – Official Lighting of the National Christmas Tree Ceremony, co-presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend * Ceremony was first celebrated in 1923. The National Christmas Tree is a living Colorado blue spruce from Pennsylvania, which can be seen year-round in President’s Park, Washington, DC. 56 smaller trees surrounding it are decorated for Christmas with one-of-a-kind ornaments representing every U.S. state and territory plus the District of Columbia * CBS broadcasts the ceremony 8:00 PM EST 15 Dec

Location: The President’s Park, 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.thenationaltree.org, https://twitter.com/TheNationalTree

Contacts: , White House, , 1 202 456 1111

——————–

