Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 25.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 25 10:00 AM Montgomery County Executive Elrich visits small businesses – Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich visits small businesses as part of ‘Small Business Saturday’, with stops at Megamart Gaithersburg, 33 Dalamar St, Gaithersburg, MD; Kharis Lavender Fields, 20910 Merle Dr, Gaithersburg, MD; Twin Valley Distillers, 1029 E. Gude Dr, Rockville, MD; Omega3 Nutrition, 1313 E Gude Dr, Rockville, MD; and Retail Business Incubator, Women’s Business Center, Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mark Roper, Montgomery County, MD , mark.roper@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1743

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 27 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including joint Transportation and Environment (TE) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee (9:30 AM EST), Council State legislation meeting (10:30 AM EST), Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (1:30 PM EST), and Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee meeting (1:30 PM EST)

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 27 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses the Council’s Anti-Hate Task Force’s final meeting and presentation and Council and Committee matters

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 27 6:00 PM Wilmington City Council Reparations Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

