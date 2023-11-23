Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 23 8:00 AM Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K and Kids’ Fun Run

Location: Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr, Culpeper, VA

Weblinks: https://visitculpeperva.com/

Contacts: Powell Wellness Center, Culpeper, VA, wpropps@culpeperwellness.org, 1 540 445 5388

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 23 Thanksgiving – Thanksgiving Day

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 24 12:00 PM Fanatics retail workers picket Baltimore Orioles club store – UNITE HERE and Fanatics retail workers picket Baltimore Orioles club store to demand ‘a new union contract with full time work, fair pay and health benefits’

Location: Baltimore Orioles Team Store, 333 W Camden St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.unitehere.org, https://twitter.com/unitehere

Contacts: Tracy Lingo, UNITE HERE, tlingo@unitehere.org, 1 301 717 1958

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 24 6:00 PM City of Rehoboth Beach hosts Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

Location: Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Weblinks: https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/

Contacts: City of Rehoboth Beach, events@cityofrehoboth.com, 1 302 664 2288

——————–

Friday, Nov. 24 American Indian Heritage Day observed as state holiday in Maryland

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 26 Kennedy Krieger Institute hosts 34th annual Festival of Trees

Location: Cow Palace, 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD

Weblinks: https://www.kennedykrieger.org/

Contacts: Festival of Trees, Kennedy Krieger Institute, FestivalofTrees@KennedyKrieger.org

