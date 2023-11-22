Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 22 9:00 AM Baltimore County Police Department hosts steering wheel lock distribution event

Location: Loch Raven Technical Academy, 8101 Lasalle Rd, Towson, MD

Contacts: Joy Lepola-Stewart, Baltimore County Police Department, jstewart1@baltimorecountymd.gov, 1 410 887 4954

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 22 10:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on 106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay (10:30 AM EST), and visits Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to serve Thanksgiving meals (11:00 AM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 23 8:00 AM Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K and Kids’ Fun Run

Location: Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr, Culpeper, VA

Weblinks: https://visitculpeperva.com/

Contacts: Powell Wellness Center, Culpeper, VA, wpropps@culpeperwellness.org, 1 540 445 5388

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 23 Thanksgiving – Thanksgiving Day

——————–

——————–

Friday, Nov. 24 American Indian Heritage Day observed as state holiday in Maryland

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.