Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore hosts a tour of the State House with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (10:00 AM EST), participates in a Q&A session at a luncheon with the Baltimore Women’s Forum (12:00 PM EST), and delivers remarks at Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Remembers 20th Annual Ceremony, The Westin Annapolis, 100 Westgate Cir, Annapolis, MD (5:00 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Exe Alsobrooks launches basic income program – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks launches ‘Thrive Prince George’s’ guaranteed basic income program

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Allyson Wilson , Prince George’s County, MD, AFWilson@co.pg.md.us, 1 202 744 3308

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 11:00 AM Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester celebrates the launch of the East Side Career Development Center

Location: 838 N Pine St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

Please note that the information provided in this advisory is for press planning purposes only. The event is not open to the general public

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 11:00 AM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy discusses sentencing – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy discussing the sentencing of 24-year-old Suitland man on first degree murder charges, over the killing of an Applebee’s employee, via press conference

Location: Prince George’s County Circuit Court, 14735 Main St, Upper Marlboro, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Denise Douglas, Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney, dadouglas@co.pg.md.us, 1 240 623 4642

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 12:40 PM U.S. Naval Academy hosts 31st annual Angel Tree ceremony

Location: Bancroft Hall, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu/, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy

Contacts: U.S. Naval Academy media relations, mediarelations@usna.edu, 1 410 293 2292

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 4:30 PM Howard County Council Cannabis Workgroup meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 7:00 PM Arlington County Disability Advisory Commission monthly meeting

Location: Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Courtney Palmer Sales, Arlington County, VA, csales@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 3119

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 Montgomery County Council Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

