Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Nov. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Nov. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 20 8:00 AM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester speaks at Dover Air Force Base annual State of the Base event, 442 13th St, Dover AFB, DE (8:00 AM EST), and packages and distributes Thanksgiving meals with the Milton Food Pantry,12898 Union St, Extended, Milton, DE (10:30 AM EST)

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 20 10:10 AM SBA Delaware Director Harris participates in small business tour – Small Business Administration (SBA) Delaware Director Michelle Harris participates in small business tour with stops including SpaceBoy Clothing, 205 N Market St (10:10 AM EST), 2Much Clothing, 207 N Market St (10:25 AM EST), Town & Shore Handcrafted, 201 N Market St (10:40 AM EST), and Huxley & Hiro Booksellers, 419 N Market St (10:00 AM EST)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.sba.gov/, https://twitter.com/SBAgov

Contacts: Jennifer Pilcher, SBA, Jennifer.Pilcher@sba.gov, 1 302 494 0296

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 20 10:30 AM TSA and BWI offer travel tips for the Thanksgiving holiday travel – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) address Thanksgiving holiday travel

Location: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bwiairport.com, https://twitter.com/BWI_Airport

Contacts: Jonathan Dean, BWI Airport media, jdean@bwiairport.com, 1 410 859 7719

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 20 11:00 AM Prince George’s County Office of Community Relations hosts Youth Violence roundtable discussion

Location: Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, 2501 Olson St, Marlow Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 20 11:30 AM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy discusses former mayor’s sentencing – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy discussing the sentencing of former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn, via press conference

Location: County Administration Building, Upper Marlboro, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Chauka Reid, Office of the State’s Attorney, ckreid@co.pg.md.us

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 20 1:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott announces opening of Phoenix Road Bridge – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces opening of Phoenix Road Bridge with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach, and Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Corren Johnson

Location: 1512 Phoenix Rd W, Phoenix, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 20 5:30 PM TABCO hosts ‘Let’s Finish Strong: TABCO Rally to Finish Our Historic Bargaining Year’ event – Teachers Association Of Baltimore County (TABCO) hosts ‘Let’s Finish Strong: TABCO Rally to Finish Our Historic Bargaining Year’ event

Location: Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS), 6901 N Charles St Suite C, Towson, MD

Weblinks: http://tabco.org

Contacts: Ben Forstenzer, Teachers Association of Baltimore County, bforstenzer@mseanea.org, 1 443 469 3749

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 20 6:30 PM Howard County Council Zoning Board Administrative meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

Monday, Nov. 20 7:00 PM Dover City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.