Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 19.

Sunday, Nov. 19 12:00 PM 'Inside with Jen Psaki' on MSNBC – 'Inside with Jen Psaki', weekly political show with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki breaking down the biggest issues of the week with one-to-one interviews. Guests include Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Sunday, Nov. 19 1:55 PM First Couple's daily schedule – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, DE (1:55 PM EST, out-of-town pool), arriving at Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, VA (2:45 PM EST, open press), where they kick off an advance screening of 'Wonka', an upcoming film provided by Warner Bros. Discovery, for service members and military families at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (3:15 PM EST, out-of-town pool), and participate in a 'Friendsgiving dinner' with service members and military families from the USSS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USSS Gerald R. Ford, as part of the White House's Joining Forces Initiative (4:45 PM EST, out-of-town pool). The president and first lady then depart Norfolk, VA, en route to Joint Base Andrews (7:00 PM EST, out-of-town pool), depart JBA (8:00 PM EST, out-of-town travel pool), and arrive at the White House South Lawn (8:10 PM EST, open press)

Monday, Nov. 20 7:00 PM Dover City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

