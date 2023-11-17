Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Nov. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Nov. 17.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 9:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (9:00 AM PST, closed press), hosts a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the George R. Moscone Convention Center (10:00 AM PST, out-of-town pool spray), hosts the APEC Leaders’ Retreat at the Moscone Center (11:00 AM PST, out-of-town pool spray) and departs San Francisco International Airport en route to Philadelphia (1:20 PM PST, out-of-town pool). President Biden then arrives at Philadelphia International Airport (9:15 PM EST, out-of-town pool) and departs Philadelphia en route to Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, DE (9:35 PM EST, supplemental pool)

Location: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper tours small businesses – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper and Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman visit small businesses to highlight ‘the importance of shopping small’, with stops at Tangerine Goods, 101 Garfield Parkway (10:00 AM EST), Su Casa, 101 Garfield Parkway (10:25 AM EST), and Gypsy Teal, 123 Garfield Parkway (10:50 AM EST)

Location: Bethany Beach, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 10:00 AM Bicameral Dems make manufacturing announcement – Democrats Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen make an announcement hosted by Rocket Lab

Location: 2323 Eastern Blvd, Middle River, MD

Weblinks: http://ruppersberger.house.gov, https://twitter.com/Call_Me_Dutch

Contacts: Jaime Lennon, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger communications, jaime.lennon@mail.house.gov, 1 410 628 2701, 1 410 746 7954

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 12:30 PM Maryland Gov. Moore announces Work Zone Safety Work Group recommendations – Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, and officials from State Highway Administration and Motor Vehicle Administration announce the finalized recommendations of the Work Zone Safety Work Group

Location: Maryland State House, 100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

Friday, Nov. 17 7:00 PM Anne Arundel NAACP Branch 48th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Annapolis, 210 Holiday Ct, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://annearundelcountynaacp.org, https://twitter.com/aacnaacp

Contacts: Anne Arundel NAACP, presidet@annearundelcountynaacp.org

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 MDE holds ‘Rethink Recycling’ sculpture contest – Maryland Department of the Environment displays 2023 sculptures created by high school students out of recycled or reused materials

Location: Maryland Department of the Environment, 1800 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Jay Apperson , Maryland Department of the Environment, jay.apperson@maryland.gov, 1 410 537 3003

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 18 10:00 AM Baltimore City Circuit Court hosts National Adoption Day event

Location: Baltimore City Circuit Courthouses, 100 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://mdcourts.gov

Contacts: Bradley Tanner, Maryland Courts, bradley.tanner@mdcourts.gov,

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 18 1:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces his reelection campaign for Baltimore mayor

Location: Cahill Recreation Center, 4001 Clifton Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.brandonforbaltimore.com, https://twitter.com/CouncilPresBMS

Contacts: Nicholas Machado, Brandon Scott for Baltimore Mayor, press@brandonforbaltimore.com, 1 954 234 7853

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 18 6:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts 2023 Tree Lighting ceremony

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 19 12:00 PM ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ on MSNBC – ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’, weekly political show with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki breaking down the biggest issues of the week with one-to-one interviews. Guests include Democrats Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Jamie Raskin

Weblinks: http://www.msnbc.msn.com/, https://twitter.com/msnbc

Contacts: MSNBC, MSNBCTVinfo@nbcuni.com, 1 212 664 6605

