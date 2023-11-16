Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee (9:30 AM EST), and joint Education and Culture (EC), Economic Development (ECON), Public Safety (PS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee meetings (1:30 PM EST)

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Genevieve Kurtz, Office of Council President Hucker, Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7937

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 10:00 AM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks discusses reproductive rights – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks announces support of reproductive rights organization, via campaign announcement

Location: Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott public schedule – Mayor Scott presents First Quarter Attendance Challenge Award for the Mayor’s Attendance Challenge promoting daily attendance in Baltimore City Public Schools with Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr Sonja Santelises at 1500 Harlem Ave (10:30 AM EST) and announces free smoke alarm installation partnership with the Baltimore City Fire Department and representatives from the American Red Cross at 801 East 25th St (12:00 PM EST)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

Members of the media will be granted access prior to the event and are asked to be fully set up by 10:00 a.m

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 11:00 AM City of Falls Church unveils 20 mph sign as part of ’20 is Plenty’ speed reduction campaign

Location: Falls Church City Hall, 300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fallschurchva.gov/

Contacts: Susan Finarelli , City of Falls Church, Virginia, pio@fallschurchva.gov, 1 703 248 5210

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 1:25 PM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the APEC Women’s Economic Participation in the Industries of the Future meeting (1:25 PM PST, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media), hosts the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Meeting (4:00 PM PST, pool spray at the top) and delivers remarks with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at a campaign reception in Piedmont, CA (5:45 PST, editorial pool). The second couple then depart Oakland, CA, en route to Los Angeles (7:05 PM PST, closed press) and arrive at Los Angeles International Airport (8:15 PM PST, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 1:30 PM Acting Deputy Secretary for Policy Karlin discusses implementation of the National Defense Strategy – Department of Defense Acting Secretary for Policy Dr Mara Karlin hosts off-camera, on-the-record media roundtable to discuss implementation of the National Defense Strategy

Location: Pentagon Briefing Room, The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: NGA Public Affairs, publicaffairs@nga.mil, 1 571 557 5400

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 4:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts Aging in Place grand reopening and re-branding

Location: Age Advantage, 5586 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 4:00 PM RAND Corporation discussion on veterans in today’s housing market – ‘Veterans in Today’s Housing Market’ RAND Corporation Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute discussion comparing veterans’ and nonveterans’ housing cost burden and how these patterns can guide interventions to support populations at greatest risk of losing their housing. Speakers include RAND Corporation analyst Daniel Schwam, Virginia Loan Guaranty Service John Bell III, National Coalition for Homeless Veterans CEO Kathryn Monet, and Urban Institute Housing Finance Policy Center Research analyst Daniel Pang

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.rand.org, https://twitter.com/RANDCorporation

Contacts: RAND Corporation, media@rand.org, 1 703 414 4795, 1 310 451 6913

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Selena Mendy Singleton, Montgomery County Council, Selena.Singleton@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7979

Thursday, Nov. 16 8:15 PM NFL game: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nfl.com, https://twitter.com/nfl

Contacts: Michael Signora, NFL, Michael.Signora@nfl.com, 1 212 450 2076

Friday, Nov. 17 7:00 PM Anne Arundel NAACP Branch 48th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Annapolis, 210 Holiday Ct, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://annearundelcountynaacp.org, https://twitter.com/aacnaacp

Contacts: Anne Arundel NAACP, presidet@annearundelcountynaacp.org

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 MDE holds ‘Rethink Recycling’ sculpture contest – Maryland Department of the Environment displays 2023 sculptures created by high school students out of recycled or reused materials

Location: Maryland Department of the Environment, 1800 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Jay Apperson , Maryland Department of the Environment, jay.apperson@maryland.gov, 1 410 537 3003

