Mid Atlantic Daybook

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 9:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hold ‘Northern Virginia District 2023-24 Winter Weather Briefing’

Location: 4975 Alliance Dr, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Virginia Department of Transportation, vdotnova@vdot.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 10:30 AM DSAAPD hold proclamation reading – Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities hold a proclamation reading to celebrate Family Caregiver Month. participants include Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Mellissa Smith

Location: Easterseals Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, 61 Corporate Cir, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: https://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dsaapd/

Contacts: Tim Mastro, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Timothy.Mastro@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 11:30 AM DRBA and Avelo Airlines celebrate inaugural flight to Puerto Rico – Delaware River and Bay Authority and Avelo Airlines executive hold community celebration to commemorate Avelo’s inaugural flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico. participants include Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, Wilmington City Councilmember Maria Cabrera, Wilmington Police Department Chief Wilfredo Campos, Nuestras Raíces Vice President India Colon Diaz, Latin American Community Center CEO Maria Matos, DRBA Executive Director Thomas Cook and Wilmington Airport Director Stephen Williams

Location: Terminal, 151 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://www.drba.net/

Contacts: James Salmon, Delaware River and Bay Authority, james.salmon@drba.net, 1 302 571 6409

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 2:00 PM Howard County Council administrative policies meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Friday, Nov. 17 Solar Focus 2023

Location: Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/solar-focus-2023-2138587399?preview=1686593707128, https://twitter.com/SolarChesapeake

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson, Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association, sjohnson@chessa.org, 1 202 304 5404

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 Vision Forecast Conference – Vision Forecast Conference (aka Vision Federal Market Forecast) – ‘the only non-profit federal market forecast that addresses the defense, civilian, and federal information technology markets’ * Day one at the Westin Gateway Arlington and day two virtual

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Friday, Nov. 17 Virginia School Boards Association annual convention

Weblinks: http://www.vsba.org

Contacts: Gina Patterson, VSBA, gina@vsba.org, 1 434 295 8722

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 16 8:15 PM NFL game: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nfl.com, https://twitter.com/nfl

Contacts: Michael Signora, NFL, Michael.Signora@nfl.com, 1 212 450 2076

——————–

——————–

Friday, Nov. 17 7:00 PM Anne Arundel NAACP Branch 48th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Annapolis, 210 Holiday Ct, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://annearundelcountynaacp.org, https://twitter.com/aacnaacp

Contacts: Anne Arundel NAACP, presidet@annearundelcountynaacp.org

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 MDE holds ‘Rethink Recycling’ sculpture contest – Maryland Department of the Environment displays 2023 sculptures created by high school students out of recycled or reused materials

Location: Maryland Department of the Environment, 1800 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Jay Apperson , Maryland Department of the Environment, jay.apperson@maryland.gov, 1 410 537 3003

