Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 14.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 8:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller tour Platoon 22 Veteran Services Center and participate in a roundtable discussion (8:00 AM EST), tour and deliver remarks at the Asian American Center of Frederick’s Early Childhood Development and Family Support Center, 5901 Old National Pike, Frederick, MD (9:15 AM EST), and visit the site of the future Frederick Hotel and Conference Center, 200 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD (10;45 AM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 10:00 AM Restaurant Association of Maryland hosts restaurant roundtable

Location: Hudson Coastal, 11811 W Market Pl, Fulton, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandrestaurants.com/

Contacts: Brendan Mahoney, Restaurant Association of Maryland, bmahoney@marylandrestaurants.com, 1 443 752 2899

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 2:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation in observance of Native American Heritage Month

Location: State of Delaware – Carvel Office Building, 820 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 9:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hold ‘Northern Virginia District 2023-24 Winter Weather Briefing’

Location: 4975 Alliance Dr, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Virginia Department of Transportation, vdotnova@vdot.virginia.gov

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Friday, Nov. 17 Solar Focus 2023

Location: Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/solar-focus-2023-2138587399?preview=1686593707128, https://twitter.com/SolarChesapeake

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson, Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association, sjohnson@chessa.org, 1 202 304 5404

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 Vision Forecast Conference – Vision Forecast Conference (aka Vision Federal Market Forecast) – ‘the only non-profit federal market forecast that addresses the defense, civilian, and federal information technology markets’ * Day one at the Westin Gateway Arlington and day two virtual

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 16 8:15 PM NFL game: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nfl.com, https://twitter.com/nfl

Contacts: Michael Signora, NFL, Michael.Signora@nfl.com, 1 212 450 2076

