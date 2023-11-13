Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Nov. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Nov. 13.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 8:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (8:00 AM EST, closed press), departs New Castle, DE, with First Lady Dr Jill Biden en route to the White House, Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle (9:10 AM EST, out-of-town pool), and arrives at the White House (10:05 AM EST, open press). President Biden then welcomes the Vegas Golden Knights to the White House to celebrate their 2023 Stanley Cup victory with Vice President Kamala Harris (11:30 AM EST, pre-credentialed media), and hosts bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (4:00 PM EST, in-house pool spray_

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Gather 3:10 PM – Palm Room Doors

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Education and Culture (EC) Committee (9:30 AM EST), Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee (9:30 AM EST), Joint Public Safety (PS) and EC Committee (10:00 AM EST), joint Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) and EC Committee (1:30 PM EST), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (3:00 PM EDT), and Health & Human Services (HHS) Committee meetings (3:00 PM EST)

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Genevieve Kurtz, Office of Council President Hucker, Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7937

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 9:30 AM Howard County Council monthly meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore joins Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su to highlight Maryland’s commitment to and support of the Baltimore Workforce Hub, Carver Vocational School, 2201 Presstman St, Baltimore, MD (10:00 AM EST), and delivers remarks at a celebration of Diwali ‘Festival of Lights’, The Universities at Shady Grove, 9630 Gudelsky Dr, Rockville, MD (5:15 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 12:00 PM One Fair Wage and local civil rights and labor leaders take part in ‘Server for an Hour’ event

Location: My Mama’s Vegan, 3008 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://onefairwage.com, https://twitter.com/onefairwage

Contacts: One Fair Wage, press@onefairwage.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses his recent economic development trade mission, the Council’s Anti-Hate Task Force and Council and Committee matters

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

Monday, Nov. 13 – Thursday, Nov. 16 Conference of Catholic Bishops Fall General Assembly

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usccb.org/, https://twitter.com/usccb

Contacts: USCCB press, media-relations@usccb.org, 1 202 541 3200

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Friday, Nov. 17 Solar Focus 2023

Location: Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/solar-focus-2023-2138587399?preview=1686593707128, https://twitter.com/SolarChesapeake

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson, Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association, sjohnson@chessa.org, 1 202 304 5404

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 Vision Forecast Conference – Vision Forecast Conference (aka Vision Federal Market Forecast) – ‘the only non-profit federal market forecast that addresses the defense, civilian, and federal information technology markets’ * Day one at the Westin Gateway Arlington and day two virtual

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.