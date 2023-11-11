Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 11.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 9:00 AM ‘Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans’ program – ‘Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans’ Veterans’ Day program at Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington. Program includes Music and History for Veterans Day on the bowling green (10:30 AM and 2:30 PM EST); Harmony Heritage Singers’ performance, Smith Auditorium (11:00 AM EST); meet General and Lady Washington, Interpretive Center (11:00 AM EST); Colonial Singers of Williamsburg performance, Smith Auditorium (12:30 PM EST); Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution ceremony, the Tomb (1:00 PM EST); Character performance, Smith Auditorium (1:30 PM EST); and U.S. Air Force Strings Orchestra concert, Smith Auditorium (2:00 PM EST). Veterans are invited to place a floral tribute at the Tomb throughout the day

Location: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mt Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org, https://twitter.com/VisitMtVernon

Contacts: Matt Briney, Mount Vernon, mbriney@mountvernon.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 2:00 PM Montgomery County hold marker dedication ceremony for racial terror lynchings victims

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Jennifer Garfinkel, Montgomery County, MD, jennifer.garfinkel@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1506

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 American Cancer Society hosts state-wide National Lung Cancer Screening Day event in Delaware

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Laura Matusheski, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, laura.matusheski@delaware.gov, 1 302 824 3970

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 First and Second Couples attend Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery – 70th Annual Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, ‘honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime’. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attend

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/, https://twitter.com/ArlingtonNatl

Contacts: U.S. Army Military District of Washington, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 685 4645

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

Monday, Nov. 13 – Thursday, Nov. 16 Conference of Catholic Bishops Fall General Assembly

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usccb.org/, https://twitter.com/usccb

Contacts: USCCB press, media-relations@usccb.org, 1 202 541 3200

