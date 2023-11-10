Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Nov. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Nov. 10.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 7:25 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ (7:25 AM EST), holds press conference on the GSA’s decision to ‘build the new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, MD’, Greenbelt Municipal Building, 25 Crescent Rd, Greenbelt (9:00 AM EST), appears live on ‘106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay’ (11:30 AM EST), attends Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade, Washington Monument, 699 N Charles St, Baltimore (12:00 PM EST), and attends Vehicles for Change and MileOne Autogroup’s ‘Annual Car Award Presentation in honor of Veterans Day’, Heritage Toyota Owings Mills, 9801 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills (2:00 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 9:00 AM Maryland officials celebrate selection of new FBI headquarters – Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Democrats Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Rep. Steny Hoyer, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks discuss the GSA’s decision to select Prince George’s County as the home for the new, consolidated FBI headquarters, via press conference

Location: Greenbelt City Office, 25 Crescent Rd, Greenbelt, MD

Weblinks: http://www.vanhollen.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

Contacts: Office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, press@vanhollen.senate.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 10:00 AM Maryland Higher Education Commission hosts financial aid open house

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://mhec.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Rhonda Wardlaw, Maryland Higher Education Commission, rhonda.wardlaw@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 7589

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 11:00 AM U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle speaks at Bowie University Veterans Day program

Location: Student Center, 14000 Jericho Park Rd, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bowiestate.edu, https://twitter.com/BowieState

Contacts: David Thompson, Bowie State University, dlthompson@bowiestate.edu, 1 301 860 4311

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 4:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds dinner in honor of Veterans Day – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone and Democratic Rep. Jeff Jackson hold a dinner in honor of Veterans Day

Location: American Legion Greenbelt Post 136, 6900 Greenbelt Rd, Greenbelt, MD

Weblinks: http://www.davidtrone.com/, https://twitter.com/davidjtrone

Contacts: David Trone for Congress, press@davidtrone.com

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 9:00 AM ‘Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans’ program – ‘Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans’ Veterans’ Day program at Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington. Program includes Music and History for Veterans Day on the bowling green (10:30 AM and 2:30 PM EST); Harmony Heritage Singers’ performance, Smith Auditorium (11:00 AM EST); meet General and Lady Washington, Interpretive Center (11:00 AM EST); Colonial Singers of Williamsburg performance, Smith Auditorium (12:30 PM EST); Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution ceremony, the Tomb (1:00 PM EST); Character performance, Smith Auditorium (1:30 PM EST); and U.S. Air Force Strings Orchestra concert, Smith Auditorium (2:00 PM EST). Veterans are invited to place a floral tribute at the Tomb throughout the day

Location: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mt Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org, https://twitter.com/VisitMtVernon

Contacts: Matt Briney, Mount Vernon, mbriney@mountvernon.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 2:00 PM Montgomery County hold marker dedication ceremony for racial terror lynchings victims

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Jennifer Garfinkel, Montgomery County, MD, jennifer.garfinkel@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1506

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 American Cancer Society hosts state-wide National Lung Cancer Screening Day event in Delaware

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Laura Matusheski, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, laura.matusheski@delaware.gov, 1 302 824 3970

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 First and Second Couples attend Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery – 70th Annual Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, ‘honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime’. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attend

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/, https://twitter.com/ArlingtonNatl

Contacts: U.S. Army Military District of Washington, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 685 4645

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 First and Second Couples attend Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery – 70th Annual Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, ‘honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime’. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attend

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/, https://twitter.com/ArlingtonNatl

Contacts: U.S. Army Military District of Washington, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 685 4645

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 First and Second Couples attend Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery – 70th Annual Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, ‘honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime’. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attend

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/, https://twitter.com/ArlingtonNatl

Contacts: U.S. Army Military District of Washington, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 685 4645

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 First and Second Couples attend Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery – 70th Annual Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, ‘honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime’. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attend

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/, https://twitter.com/ArlingtonNatl

Contacts: U.S. Army Military District of Washington, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 685 4645

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.