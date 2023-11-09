Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 7:45 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks and signs two executive orders creating a Global War on Terror Memorial Commission and re-stating his commitment to the Governor’s Challenge to reduce veteran suicide at a Veterans Day Breakfast, Government House (7:45 AM EST), delivers remarks at the Interfaith Domestic Violence Coalition Conference (9:00 AM EST), tours the Robotic Research Autonomous Industries campus (10:30 AM EST), visits the Community College of Baltimore County’s HVAC program, Health Careers and Technology Building, 800 S Rolling Rd, Catonsville, MD (1:00 PM EST), delivers remarks at Bisnow’s Rise of Downtown Columbia: An Ecosystem for Success event, Howard Hughes Office Building, 10440 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD (4:00 PM EST), and delivers remarks at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Annual Meeting, The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD (5:45 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 9:00 AM Department of Education officials host summit on improving student transfer process – Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal and Office of Postsecondary Education Assistant Secretary Nasser Paydar attend National Summit on Improving Student Transfer Process

Location: Richard J Ernst Community Cultural Center Theater, 8333 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ed.gov/index.jhtml, https://twitter.com/usedgov

Contacts: Department of Education, press@ed.gov, 1 202 401 1576

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 11:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces an update about the swimmable, fishable goal for the Baltimore Harbor, Brown Advisory Auditorium, 901 S. Bond St, Baltimore, MD (11:30 AM EST), makes the annual announcement on the City’s winter preparedness plans for the upcoming 2023-2024 snow season, North Avenue Salt Dome, 560 W. North Ave, Baltimore, MD (12:30 PM EST), and makes an announcement on ‘the future vision for Baltimore’s downtown corridor’ with Downtown Baltimore Partnership, Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St, Baltimore, MD (5:30 PM EST)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and Public Safety (PS) Committee (1:00 PM EST), and Government Operations Committee (1:30 PM EST) meetings

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly community resource fair

Location: Latin American Community Center, 403 N Van Buren St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 4:30 PM Maryland State Board of Education special meeting on College and Career Readiness Standards

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Raven Hill, State of Maryland , raven.hill@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 0486

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 6:00 PM Howard County Council Cannabis Workgroup meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Selena Mendy Singleton, Montgomery County Council, Selena.Singleton@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7979

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Saturday, Nov. 11 9:00 AM ‘Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans’ program – ‘Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans’ Veterans’ Day program at Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington. Program includes Music and History for Veterans Day on the bowling green (10:30 AM and 2:30 PM EST); Harmony Heritage Singers’ performance, Smith Auditorium (11:00 AM EST); meet General and Lady Washington, Interpretive Center (11:00 AM EST); Colonial Singers of Williamsburg performance, Smith Auditorium (12:30 PM EST); Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution ceremony, the Tomb (1:00 PM EST); Character performance, Smith Auditorium (1:30 PM EST); and U.S. Air Force Strings Orchestra concert, Smith Auditorium (2:00 PM EST). Veterans are invited to place a floral tribute at the Tomb throughout the day

Location: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mt Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org, https://twitter.com/MountVernon

Contacts: Melissa Wood, Mount Vernon media relations, mwood@mountvernon.org, 1 703 799 5203, 1 703 732 5700, melissa_at_mv

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 First and Second Couples attend Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery – 70th Annual Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, ‘honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime’. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/, https://twitter.com/ArlingtonNatl

Contacts: U.S. Army Military District of Washington Public Affairs Office, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 685 4645

——————–

