Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 08.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Location: Spark’d Creative Pastry, 111 W 10th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 11:30 AM Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosts 2nd annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

Location: Martin’s Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 1:30 PM Delaware River Basin Commission public hearing

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.state.nj.us/drbc/

Contacts: Kate Schmidt, Delaware River Basin Commission, kate.schmidt@drbc.gov

Register: https://www.nj.gov/drbc/meetings/proposed/notice_RPP_amendments.html

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Education, Youth and Family Services Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 5:30 PM DASH Board of Directors meeting

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dashbus.com/, https://twitter.com/dashbus

Contacts: Kaitlyn Beisel, kaitlyn.beisel@alexandriava.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 6:00 PM Baltimore NAACP hosts Freedom Fund ‘Taste of Baltimore’ event

Location: The Assembly Room, 318-316 Guilford Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.naacpbaltimore.org/

Contacts: Baltimore NAACP, info@naacpbaltimore.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 6:30 PM Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge celebrates 10th anniversary of the P3 program

Location: St. Charles Catholic Church, 3304 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.ccda.net/

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 4:30 PM Maryland State Board of Education special meeting on College and Career Readiness Standards

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Raven Hill, State of Maryland , raven.hill@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 0486

