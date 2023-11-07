Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 07. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 07.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 07 9:00 AM Washington County Board of County Commissioners meeting

Location: 100 W Washington St, Hagerstown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.washco-md.net/

Contacts: Washington County PR, 1 240 313 2380

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 07 11:00 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller visits Annapolis High School and tours the Wellness Program, led by Maryland 2024 Teacher of the Year Winner Mary Kay Connerton (11:00 AM EDT), and participates in a roundtable discussion on mental health with Annapolis High School staff and student participants in the Wellness Program (11:45 AM EDT)

Location: Annapolis High School, 2700 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 07 11:00 AM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for reNu Medical and Injury Center

Location: reNu Medical & Injury Center, 1352 Marrows Rd Suite 202, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Bob Older, Delaware Small Business Chamber, bob@dsbchamber.com

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 07 1:15 PM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

Tuesday, Nov. 07 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 Bloomberg American Health Summit – Bloomberg American Health Summit, co-organized with Bloomberg American Health Initiative, with speakers including Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP founder Michael Bloomberg, Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels, Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women Director Rosemarie Hidalgo, and Maryland Secretary of Health Laura Herrera Scott

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://americanhealth.jhu.edu/, https://twitter.com/americanhealth

Contacts: Caitlin Hoffman, Johns Hopkins, choffman@jhu.edu

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 07 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Location: Spark’d Creative Pastry, 111 W 10th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Education, Youth and Family Services Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 4:30 PM Maryland State Board of Education special meeting on College and Career Readiness Standards

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Raven Hill, State of Maryland , raven.hill@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 0486

