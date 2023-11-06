Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Nov. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

Monday, Nov. 06 8:00 AM DISA Forecast to Industry 2023 – Defense Information Systems Agency Forecast to Industry 2023, providing industry partners with in-depth information about DISA acquisition and procurement plans

Location: Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel, 903 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD

Weblinks: http://www.disa.mil, https://twitter.com/USDISA

Contacts: DISA media, disa.meade.bd.mbx.public-affairs@mail.mil, 1 301 225 8100

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Economic Development (ECON) Committee (9:30 AM EST), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (1:30 PM EST) meetings

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore attends funeral of state official – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the funeral of Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Joseph ‘Joey’ Sagal

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 11:00 AM Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosts Career and Technical Education forum

Location: Charles Herbert Flowers High School, 10001 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Springdale, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 5:00 PM Maryland AG Brown host mass incarceration listening session – Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and Public Defender Natasha Dartigue host listening session to hear directly from residents about how to address the mass incarceration of Black men and women

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.oag.state.md.us, https://twitter.com/BrianFrosh

Contacts: Maryland AG press, Press@oag.state.md.us, 1 410 576 7009

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 6:00 PM Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on campaign trail in Maryland – Independent presidential candidate lawyer and author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigns in Maryland, holding a meet and greet in Annapolis

Location: Vibe, 2072 Somerville Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://www.teamkennedy.com/, https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr

Contacts: Team Kennedy, press@teamkennedy.com, 1 216 387 1609

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 6:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts mixer event

Location: Arena’s at the Airport, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 7:00 PM Howard County Council legislative session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

Monday, Nov. 06 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 Milken Institute Future of Health summit – Milken Institute Future of Health Summit – event for leaders from business, govt, science, education, philanthropy, and technology to address health challenges facing the U.S. and the world

Location: Salamander Washington DC, 1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.milkeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/MilkenInstitute, #MIHealthSummit

Contacts: Chad Clinton, Milken Institute, cclinton@milkeninstitute.org, 1 202 262 1067

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 07 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 Bloomberg American Health Summit – Bloomberg American Health Summit, co-organized with Bloomberg American Health Initiative, with speakers including Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP founder Michael Bloomberg, Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels, Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women Director Rosemarie Hidalgo, and Maryland Secretary of Health Laura Herrera Scott

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://americanhealth.jhu.edu/, https://twitter.com/americanhealth

Contacts: Caitlin Hoffman, Johns Hopkins, choffman@jhu.edu

