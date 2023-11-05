Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 05.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 05 9:40 AM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff depart Los Angeles en route to Washington, DC (9:40 AM PST, closed press), and arrive at Joint Base Andrews (5:10 PM EST, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Nov. 05 One year until the Presidential Election

Weblinks: http://www.fec.gov, https://twitter.com/FEC

Contacts: FEC, press@fec.gov, 1 202 694 1220

——————–

——————–

Monday, Nov. 06 8:00 AM DISA Forecast to Industry 2023 – Defense Information Systems Agency Forecast to Industry 2023, providing industry partners with in-depth information about DISA acquisition and procurement plans

Location: Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel, 903 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD

Weblinks: http://www.disa.mil, https://twitter.com/USDISA

Contacts: DISA media, disa.meade.bd.mbx.public-affairs@mail.mil, 1 301 225 8100

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 6:00 PM Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on campaign trail in Maryland – Independent presidential candidate lawyer and author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigns in Maryland, holding a meet and greet in Annapolis

Location: Vibe, 2072 Somerville Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://www.teamkennedy.com/, https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr

Contacts: Team Kennedy, press@teamkennedy.com, 1 216 387 1609

——————–

Monday, Nov. 06 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 Milken Institute Future of Health summit – Milken Institute Future of Health Summit – event for leaders from business, govt, science, education, philanthropy, and technology to address health challenges facing the U.S. and the world

Location: Salamander Washington DC, 1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.milkeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/MilkenInstitute, #MIHealthSummit

Contacts: Chad Clinton, Milken Institute, cclinton@milkeninstitute.org, 1 202 262 1067

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 07 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 Bloomberg American Health Summit – Bloomberg American Health Summit, co-organized with Bloomberg American Health Initiative, with speakers including Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP founder Michael Bloomberg, Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels, Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women Director Rosemarie Hidalgo, and Maryland Secretary of Health Laura Herrera Scott

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://americanhealth.jhu.edu/, https://twitter.com/americanhealth

Contacts: Caitlin Hoffman, Johns Hopkins, choffman@jhu.edu

