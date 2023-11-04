Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Delaware National Guard hosts change of responsibility ceremony

Location: Delaware Army Aviation Support Facility, 33 Corporate Cir, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delawarenationalguard.com

Contacts: Bernie Kale, Delaware National Guard, george.b.kale2.civ@mail.mil, 1 302 354 3602

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Job Opportunities Task Force hosts Prince George’s County expungement clinic

Location: Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Glenarden, MD

Weblinks: http://www.jotf.org/

Contacts: Elisabeth Sachs, Job Opportunities Task Force, esachs@jotf.org, 1 410 234 8040

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 11:00 AM Montgomery County hosts ‘Rec N’ Resources’ open house

Location: East County Community Center, 3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Monika Hammer, Montgomery County, MD, monika.hammer@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 463 2442

——————–

Saturday, Nov. 04 – Sunday, Nov. 05 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 05 9:40 AM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff depart Los Angeles en route to Washington, DC (9:40 AM PST, closed press), and arrive at Joint Base Andrews (5:10 PM EST, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 05 9:40 AM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff depart Los Angeles en route to Washington, DC (9:40 AM PST, closed press), and arrive at Joint Base Andrews (5:10 PM EST, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

Sunday, Nov. 05 One year until the Presidential Election

Weblinks: http://www.fec.gov, https://twitter.com/FEC

Contacts: FEC, press@fec.gov, 1 202 694 1220

——————–

——————–

Monday, Nov. 06 8:00 AM DISA Forecast to Industry 2023 – Defense Information Systems Agency Forecast to Industry 2023, providing industry partners with in-depth information about DISA acquisition and procurement plans

Location: Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel, 903 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD

Weblinks: http://www.disa.mil, https://twitter.com/USDISA

Contacts: DISA media, disa.meade.bd.mbx.public-affairs@mail.mil, 1 301 225 8100

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 06 6:00 PM Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on campaign trail in Maryland – Independent presidential candidate lawyer and author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigns in Maryland, holding a meet and greet in Annapolis

Location: Vibe, 2072 Somerville Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://www.teamkennedy.com/, https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr

Contacts: Team Kennedy, press@teamkennedy.com, 1 216 387 1609

——————–

Monday, Nov. 06 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 Milken Institute Future of Health summit – Milken Institute Future of Health Summit – event for leaders from business, govt, science, education, philanthropy, and technology to address health challenges facing the U.S. and the world

Location: Salamander Washington DC, 1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.milkeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/MilkenInstitute, #MIHealthSummit

Contacts: Chad Clinton, Milken Institute, cclinton@milkeninstitute.org, 1 202 262 1067

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.