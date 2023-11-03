Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Nov. 03.
NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 03 8:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on CNN This Morning (8:00 AM EDT), appears live on 106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay (11:15 AM EDT), and participates in a conversation with Valerie Jarrett and Ian Bassin at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum, McCormick Place, 2301 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL (12:05 PM EDT)
Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland
Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785
NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 03 9:20 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper hosts annual Delaware Veterans Summit – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper and Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Tanya Bradsher host annual Delaware Veterans Summit
Location: Dover VA Clinic, 655 S Bay Rd Suite #3C, Dover, DE
Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper
Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915
Friday, Nov. 03 1:00 PM Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Annual Meeting
Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.moaa.org/, https://twitter.com/MilitaryOfficer
Contacts: MOAA public relations, pr@moaa.org, 1 703 838 0545
NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 03 7:00 PM CAIR Maryland hosts ‘Know Your Rights’ training
Location: The Noor Center, 20500 Boland Farm Rd, Germantown, MD
Weblinks: http://www.cair.com, https://twitter.com/cairnational
Contacts: Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland, zchaudry@cair.com, 1 410 971 6062
NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Delaware National Guard hosts change of responsibility ceremony
Location: Delaware Army Aviation Support Facility, 33 Corporate Cir, New Castle, DE
Weblinks: http://www.delawarenationalguard.com
Contacts: Bernie Kale, Delaware National Guard, george.b.kale2.civ@mail.mil, 1 302 354 3602
NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Job Opportunities Task Force hosts Prince George’s County expungement clinic
Location: Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Glenarden, MD
Weblinks: http://www.jotf.org/
Contacts: Elisabeth Sachs, Job Opportunities Task Force, esachs@jotf.org, 1 410 234 8040
NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 11:00 AM Montgomery County hosts ‘Rec N’ Resources’ open house
Location: East County Community Center, 3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD
Contacts: Monika Hammer, Montgomery County, MD, monika.hammer@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 463 2442
Saturday, Nov. 04 – Sunday, Nov. 05 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths
Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA
Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket
Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735
Sunday, Nov. 05 One year until the Presidential Election
Weblinks: http://www.fec.gov, https://twitter.com/FEC
Contacts: FEC, press@fec.gov, 1 202 694 1220
