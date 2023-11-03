Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Nov. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 03 8:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on CNN This Morning (8:00 AM EDT), appears live on 106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay (11:15 AM EDT), and participates in a conversation with Valerie Jarrett and Ian Bassin at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum, McCormick Place, 2301 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL (12:05 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 03 9:20 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper hosts annual Delaware Veterans Summit – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper and Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Tanya Bradsher host annual Delaware Veterans Summit

Location: Dover VA Clinic, 655 S Bay Rd Suite #3C, Dover, DE

Friday, Nov. 03 1:00 PM Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Annual Meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 03 7:00 PM CAIR Maryland hosts ‘Know Your Rights’ training

Location: The Noor Center, 20500 Boland Farm Rd, Germantown, MD

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Delaware National Guard hosts change of responsibility ceremony

Location: Delaware Army Aviation Support Facility, 33 Corporate Cir, New Castle, DE

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Job Opportunities Task Force hosts Prince George’s County expungement clinic

Location: Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Glenarden, MD

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 11:00 AM Montgomery County hosts ‘Rec N’ Resources’ open house

Location: East County Community Center, 3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD

Saturday, Nov. 04 – Sunday, Nov. 05 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Sunday, Nov. 05 One year until the Presidential Election

