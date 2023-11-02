Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 02 8:00 AM Advertising Week DC event – ADWKDC Advertising Week DC event celebrating the best of the advertising, marketing, and media community. Includes the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, formerly the Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit and PR Summit DC

Location: Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: https://www.aafdc.org/, https://twitter.com/AAF_DC

Contacts: AAF DC, info@aafdc.org, 1 202 964 0419

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 02 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), and joint Education and Culture (EC) and HHS Committee (1:30 PM EDT) meetings

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 02 10:15 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at a press conference with BioHub Maryland following his tour of AstraZeneca Gaithersburg, AstraZeneca Gaithersburg Campus, 1 Medimmune Way, Gaithersburg, MD (10:15 AM EDT), and participates in a conversation with CEO Club of Baltimore President Doug Strouse at the CEO Club of Baltimore’s 30th Anniversary celebration (12:!5 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 02 5:30 PM Caesar Rodney Institute holds 15th Annual Banquet

Location: Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.caesarrodney.org/

Contacts: Caesar Rodney Institute, info@caesarrodney.ccsend.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 02 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 02 7:00 PM Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services holds graduation ceremony

Location: Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Sarah Campbell, Frederick County, SCampbell@frederickcountymd.gov

——————–

——————–

Friday, Nov. 03 1:00 PM Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Annual Meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.moaa.org/, https://twitter.com/MilitaryOfficer

Contacts: MOAA public relations, pr@moaa.org, 1 703 838 0545

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Nov. 04 – Sunday, Nov. 05 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.