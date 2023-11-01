Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 01. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 01.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 8:00 AM Prince George’s County Executive NonProfit Empowerment Symposium

Location: Center for Performing Arts, 301 Largo Rd, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 9:00 AM HHS Secretary Becerra in Virginia – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joins Protect Our Care to mark the first day of the 2024 Affordable Care Act open enrollment period

Location: Legal Aid Justice Center, 6066 Leesburg Pike #520, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.hhs.gov, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, SpoxHHS

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester speaks at economic development event – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester speaks at the Mid-Atlantic ‘Path to Prosperity’ regional economic development series

Location: Bridgeville Public Library, 600 S Cannon St, Bridgeville, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott holds post-Board of Estimates Meeting – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds a media availability immediately following the Board of Estimates meeting

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 11:00 AM Prince George’s County Exe Alsobrooks attends library ribbon cutting – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks attends ribbon cutting for new Bladensburg Branch library

Location: Bladensburg Branch Library, PGCMLS, 4820 Annapolis Rd, Bladensburg, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 11:00 AM Delaware Department of Health and Social Services discuss health insurance open enrolment – Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announce start of open enrolment for health insurance marketplace

Location: Westside Family Health Care, 1802 W 4th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Tim Mastro, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Timothy.Mastro@delaware.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 7:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Gettysburg College Blavatt Lecture Series

Location: Gettysburg College, 300 N Washington St, Gettysburg, PA

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 7:00 PM City of Alexandria holds planning commission special hearing

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Giovonny Bland, City of Alexandria, VA, Giovonny.Bland@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 785 7448

Thursday, Nov. 02 8:00 AM Advertising Week DC event – ADWKDC Advertising Week DC event celebrating the best of the advertising, marketing, and media community. Includes the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, formerly the Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit and PR Summit DC

Location: Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: https://www.aafdc.org/, https://twitter.com/AAF_DC

Contacts: AAF DC, info@aafdc.org, 1 202 964 0419

Friday, Nov. 03 1:00 PM Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Annual Meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.moaa.org/, https://twitter.com/MilitaryOfficer

Contacts: MOAA public relations, pr@moaa.org, 1 703 838 0545

