MicroStrategy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 4:18 PM

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $143.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $10.09. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.98 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $129.5 million in the period.

