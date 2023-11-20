Microsoft, Palantir rise; Bristol-Myers, Kohl’s fall, Monday, 11/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Microsoft Corp., up $7.59 to $377.44
The software giant hired ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for a new AI venture.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $1.94 to $48.90.
The drug developer said it faces a delay for a U.S. regulatory decision on a potential cancer treatment.
Uber Technologies Inc., up 31 cents to $54.75.
The ride-hailing app announced a $1.2 billion offering of convertible senior notes.
General Motors Co., up 49 cents to $28.52.
Kyle Vogt resigned as head of the automaker’s autonomous vehicle unit Cruise.
Palantir Technologies Inc., up 85 cents to $21.34.
The data-mining technology company was reportedly awarded a contract with the British National Health Service.
Devon Energy Corp., up 29 cents to $45.65.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 65 cents to $36.65.
The copper miner rose along with prices for the base metal.
Kohl’s Corp., down 70 cents to $24.86.
The Wisconsin-based department store chain’s president and chief operating officer Dave Alves resigned.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.