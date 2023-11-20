Microsoft, Palantir rise; Bristol-Myers, Kohl’s fall, Monday, 11/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Microsoft Corp., up $7.59 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Microsoft Corp., up $7.59 to $377.44

The software giant hired ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for a new AI venture.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $1.94 to $48.90.

The drug developer said it faces a delay for a U.S. regulatory decision on a potential cancer treatment.

Uber Technologies Inc., up 31 cents to $54.75.

The ride-hailing app announced a $1.2 billion offering of convertible senior notes.

General Motors Co., up 49 cents to $28.52.

Kyle Vogt resigned as head of the automaker’s autonomous vehicle unit Cruise.

Palantir Technologies Inc., up 85 cents to $21.34.

The data-mining technology company was reportedly awarded a contract with the British National Health Service.

Devon Energy Corp., up 29 cents to $45.65.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 65 cents to $36.65.

The copper miner rose along with prices for the base metal.

Kohl’s Corp., down 70 cents to $24.86.

The Wisconsin-based department store chain’s president and chief operating officer Dave Alves resigned.

