MGE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 11:37 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Thursday reported net income of $37.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $160.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGEE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

