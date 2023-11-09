Mettler-Toledo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $201.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $9.21. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $9.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.63 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $942.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $940.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $10.50 to $10.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $39.10 to $39.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTD

