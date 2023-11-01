MetLife: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $489 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $489 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.97 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $15.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.24 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MET

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.