MeridianLink: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $76.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MeridianLink said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $77 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $302 million to $306 million.

