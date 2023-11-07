Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.7 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $181 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.2 million.

Mercury Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.19 to $1.54 per share, with revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

