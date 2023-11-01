VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 4:17 PM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $359 million.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had net income of $7.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.85 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

