MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $359 million.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had net income of $7.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.85 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

