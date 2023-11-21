Medtronic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $909 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $909 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $7.98 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.91 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.13 to $5.19 per share.

