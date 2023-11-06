Medifast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported earnings of $23.1 million in its third quarter.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported earnings of $23.1 million in its third quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.12 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $235.9 million in the period.

Medifast expects full-year earnings to be $8.65 to $9.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion.

