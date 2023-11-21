Medicure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Tuesday reported net income of $63,000 in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Tuesday reported net income of $63,000 in its third quarter.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCUJF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCUJF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.