Medicure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Medicure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 5:17 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Tuesday reported net income of $63,000 in its third quarter.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

