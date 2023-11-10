Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MediciNova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MediciNova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $723,000 in its third quarter.

The La Jolla, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNOV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up