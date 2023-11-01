McKesson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $664 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $664 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $6.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.11 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $77.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.83 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.80 to $27.40 per share.

