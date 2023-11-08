McEwen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period.

