Matrix Service: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $197.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRX

