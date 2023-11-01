Materion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.6…

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $403.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $408.6 million.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $5.90 per share.

