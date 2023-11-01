VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Materion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Materion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $403.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $408.6 million.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $5.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up