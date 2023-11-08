MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $6.2…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $6.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.88 per share, with revenue ranging from $390 million to $420 million.

