MasterBrand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $59.7 million in its third quarter.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $677.3 million in the period.

