Masonite: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $41.5 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.04 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $702.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $721.3 million.

