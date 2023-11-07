Masimo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.6 million. On…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $478.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $502.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Masimo expects its per-share earnings to range from 74 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $526 million to $576 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $186.1 million.

Masimo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion.

