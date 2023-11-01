VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q3…

Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.44 to $7.78 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up