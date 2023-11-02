Marriott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $752 million.…

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.04 to $2.13. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.59 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

