Marqeta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55 million in its third quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $108.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.