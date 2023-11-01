Markel Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $16.56 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $21 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.64 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

