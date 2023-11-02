Marin Software: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The cloud-based digital advertising management company posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Marin Software said it expects revenue in the range of $4.1 million to $4.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.