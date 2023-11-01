VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Marcus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Marcus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $208.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up